144 candidates including PM Narendra Modi in fray in 7th phase of LS polls in UP

Prime Minister Narenda Modi will contest against 6 candidates in his Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh to be held on June 1.

A total of 144 candidates are in the fray in the 7th phase of polling in UP covering 13 Lok Sabha seats of Purvanchal.

UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said here on Saturday that a total of 317 candidates had filed nominations for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase. After the scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, now a total of 144 candidates are in the fray.

He said the highest number of 28 candidates are in the fray from Ghosi and lowest 7 candidates each in Deoria and Varanasi.

There are 8 candidate in the fray in Maharajganj, 13 in Gorakhpur, 9 in Kushinagar,8 in Bansgaon(SC), 9 in Salempur,13 in Ballia, 10 each in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Mirzapur and 12 in Robertsganj(SC).

Whereas 6 candidates are in the fray in the Duddhi Assembly by-election in Sonebhadra district.