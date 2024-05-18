You can put in jail whoever you want: Kejriwal dares PM Modi after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest him and other AAP leaders, announcing that he along with his top party leaders will march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday at 12 pm.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s reaction came after his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. On Thursday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal that took place on May 13 at CM Kejriwal’s official residence.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Modi is playing ‘Jail ka Khel’ with the Aam Aadmi Party.

“You can see how they (BJP) are after AAP. One after another, they are putting AAP leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today they put my PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Maybe our fault is that we built schools and mohalla clinics, we provided free electricity, but they are unable to do it. I would like to tell the Prime Minister – you are playing this ‘jail ka khel’. Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party cannot be crushed, as it is not just a political party but an “ideology”.

“You might be thinking that by putting AAP leaders in jail, you will be able to crush AAP but AAP is an ideology that has touched the hearts of people,” he said.

The close aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal’s assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint.

Kumar, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”