Arunachal Governor calls for new border agreements with China

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) has stated that the prohibition on using weapons along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China puts India at a disadvantage and necessitates a new set of border agreements with the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a function here today, he stressed that these new agreements could be implemented with clear directives and could also provide counterarguments to challenge Chinese dynastic claims using India’s own civilizational claims.

According to Lt General Parnaik, India faces a unique challenge with the current agreements and protocols, which are primarily designed to benefit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). These agreements lack resolution for boundary cartographic disputes and leave an undefined defensive line.

Relations between India and China have been largely frozen, except for trade ties, since the eastern Ladakh border standoff began on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area. So far, the two sides have held 21 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.