Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Amethi, visits Gurudwara in Rae Bareli

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Jais on Saturday afternoon in support of Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma.

Similarly in Rae Bareli, she visited Gurudwara and took the blessings of martyrs, freedom fighters for the win of her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Campaigning in both Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha ends today evening where polling will be held on May 20.

In Amethi, the roadshow started from Jais Circular Road and ended at the bus stand of Gauriganj. During this, she appealed to the workers to remain united and win the elections.

During the roadshow, Amethi Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma was present in the vehicle with Priyanka Gandhi.

Before this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP President Akhilesh Yadav had also addressed a public meeting in Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi said that Kishori Lal has been working for Amethi for the last 40 years. If the Indian coalition government is formed at the Centre, then whatever development work they will do for Rae Bareli, they will also do the same for Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi continuously addressed public meetings and campaigned in Amethi for the Congress candidate.

In Rae Bareli, she reached Gurudwara and spent some time there. Priyanka Gandhi has regularly visited religious places during her campaigning.