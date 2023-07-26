PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of farmers and provide them with agri-inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and agri-implements, testing facilities for soil and seed. According to an official statement, the PM would also be launching “Urea Gold” in the interest of farmers.

Ahead of the assembly polls due after four months in Rajasthan, the PM will address a state BJP’s public rally at Gandhi Medical Ground in Sikar after the PM dedicates PMKSKs.

The state BJP unit is targeting all 31 assembly seats and four LS seats for 2024 polls in four districts of Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, and Churu.

BJP’s Sikar MP Sumedanand and state BJP President CP Joshi have been camping in Sikar for the last three days to supervise preparations for the meeting of Prime Minister Modi.

In the last nine months, this would be the PM’s 8th meeting in Rajasthan. Earlier he addressed the party’s public meetings and functions at Abu Road, Dausa, Jaipur, Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara, Mangarh Dham, Pushkar, and Bikaner.