PM Modi unveils plan to rename Indian Navy ranks in alignment with Indian culture

In an address marking Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian Navy’s historic milestone in appointing its first female commanding officer aboard a naval ship. He championed a cultural shift within the ranks, announcing plans to rename the Navy personnel and officer ranks in alignment with Indian heritage.

Expressing pride in the country’s legacy, PM Modi highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster women’s presence in the defense forces. “With immense pride in our cultural heritage, I am pleased to announce the renaming of ranks in the Indian Navy to reflect our Indian ethos. We’re dedicated to enhancing the role of women in our defense forces,” he shared during the Navy Day celebrations.

PM Modi emphasized the strategic significance of naval power, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the revered Indian icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “I extend my greetings to the Navy family from the historic Sindhudurg Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj understood the sea’s power. His maxim implied that mastery over the sea denotes ultimate strength,” he noted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the government’s commitment to fulfilling the operational requirements of the Indian Navy and advancing indigenous capabilities in naval prowess. “A decade ago, the nation’s threats were predominantly land-based, overlooking the Navy’s significance. However, under PM Modi’s leadership, the focus expanded beyond this perspective, encompassing the Navy alongside the Army and the Air Force. Today, our Navy strides swiftly toward self-reliance,” he stated during the event.

Singh highlighted milestones, including the recent commissioning of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, attributing this progress to PM Modi’s vision. “Previously reliant on imports, we’ve transformed from a buyer Navy to a builder Navy,” he remarked, emphasizing the shift towards indigenization in naval assets.

Navy Day, observed on December 4, commemorates the audacious “Operation Trident,” a pivotal naval strike on Karachi harbor during the 1971 War, symbolizing the valor and prowess of the Indian Navy.