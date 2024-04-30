Admiral Dinesh Tripathi assumes charge as Naval chief

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed command of the Indian Navy on Tuesday as the 26th Chief of the Naval Staff.

He succeeds Admiral R Hari Kumar who retires upon superannuation after an illustrious career in the Indian Navy.

Admiral Tripathi is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned on 1 July 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

Adm Tripathi’s Sea Commands include INS Vinash, INS Kirch and INS Trishul. During his career spanning nearly 40 years, he has held various important operational and staff appointments, which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

He was the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, prior taking over the helm as Chief of the Naval Staff on 30 April 2024.