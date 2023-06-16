PM Modi to visit US, Egypt next week

Apart from the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Egypt during his upcoming foreign tour from 20-25 June, it was officially announced on Friday.

At the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the PM will begin his US tour with a visit to New York where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Thereafter, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner in honour of the PM the same evening.

At the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, the PM will address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress on 22 June.

The next day, he will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.

In addition to the official engagements, the PM is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

The PM will subsequently travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt on 24-25 June. The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi which he extended to Modi in January when he visited India to attend Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest’. This will be the PM’s first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with President Sisi, Modi is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian Government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. During the State Visit of President Sisi in January, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.