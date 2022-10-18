PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve for Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya on October 23 which is Diwali eve to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will also take part in prayer at the Ram Lalla temple at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. PM is also expected to inspect the construction work of the Ram Mandir, which is currently under construct by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

After visiting the temple, PM will attend an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6.30 p.m.

Following this, PM will proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi ghat, which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Earlier, last week Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and also disclosed the logo for the event. CM also ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free.

He again visited Ayodhya on Tuesday.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to create a record of lighting 15 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) simultaneously to break its last year’s record of nine lakh.