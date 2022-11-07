PM Modi to unveil logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 November will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency.

He will unveil the same at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

India will assume G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022.

“The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world, stated PMO.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.

The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.