‘We are coming, arrest us all,’ says Kejriwal as he leads AAP’s protest march towards BJP HQs

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has initiated ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to crush his party as it fears the AAP could become a tough challenge for the saffron party in future.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders led by Kejriwal began their march towards BJP headquarters on Sunday in protest against the arrest of Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Before leaving for the BJP headquarters, Kejriwal addressed a press conference to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “We are coming, arrest us all”.

“These BJP people have started an operation. PM Narendra Modi said that these AAP people are growing very fast… These are the words of our PM. He is saying that these people are growing, people are talking about their work and they can become a tough competition to the BJP in the coming years. That is why the BJP wants to end the AAP,” he said.

Kejriwal further said, “Under this ‘operation jhaadu’, AAP leaders are being arrested. Accounts of AAP will be seized. I am not lying…they will not seize it now because of the polls. But they will do it after the elections and close the office of AAP… ‘Aur AAP ko sadak par layenge’ (They will bring the AAP on the road). They think that they can end the AAP and its leaders.”

He continued, “AAP is thought… This thought is spreading across the nation. We have constructed schools for children in Delhi and Punjab. We have redeveloped hospitals in Delhi and Punjab. But Modi ji is unable to do all this , so he is asking to crush the party, arrest the leaders and put them in jail.”

“AAP ek vichar (idea) hai…how will you change this? If you arrest one Kejriwal, 100 Kejriwal will be born again” he said further.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had announced the mega protest march outside BJP headquarters after his PA Bibhav Kumar was arrested in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had dared the prime minister that he should arrest all of his leaders and put them in jail together. He announced that all the MLAs and the MPs of the AAP will protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi and the BJP was free To arrest them all.