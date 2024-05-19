INDI alliance a union of anarchy, corruption and curfew: Yogi

In a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday labelled the INDI alliance as a union of anarchy, corruption, and curfews.

Yogi highlighted that during the seven years of BJP governance, the state has not witnessed a single riot and that those who incited violence have been penalised.

Addressing a public meeting in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency at Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh on Sunday, the UP Chief Minister said, “Festivals are now celebrated with great joy in UP, while daughters and businessmen feel completely safe. The government is also providing free rations to the poor. When there is a government of similar ideology at the Centre and the state, it is sensitive to the needs of the people.”

Seeking votes in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Neelam Sonkar, Yogi criticised the SP and the Congress governments for their lack of empathy towards the poor, Dalits, women, and youth, accusing them of supporting the mafia and terrorists. He claimed that these parties created an identity crisis for the people of Azamgarh. In contrast, under PM Modi’s leadership, the respect for Azamgarh residents and Indians has increased worldwide, he stressed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a unified call for ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ is resonating across the country, making the Congress, SP, and BSP uncomfortable. People across the country are saying ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Hum Unko Layenge’, he remarked.

Yogi further stated that before 2014, the country faced severe security issues with frequent terrorist incidents creating an atmosphere of fear among people, but the Congress remained a mute spectator to this. In contrast, there hasn’t been a single terrorist incident in the last 10 years, he asserted. “Today, Pakistan rushes to give explanations, denying involvement even when a firecracker goes off. Once a sponsor of terrorism, Pakistan is now unable to protect itself,” he stated.

Chief Minister Yogi urged the public to support Prime Minister Modi for a third term, promising that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would become a part of India under a strong BJP government. He appealed to people to ensure the loss of security deposits of all those who are opposed to the Ram temple and support terrorists and mafia.

He further criticised the Congress era for stalled development, highlighting that today, under the BJP, world-class highways, airports, railways, metros, universities, and medical colleges are being constructed. He also pointed out that while food grain scams occurred during the Samajwadi Party’s rule, now 80 crore people receive free rations in BJP’s governance.

“After a hiatus of 500 years, Lord Ram is now enshrined in the grand and divine temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, devotees of Lord Ram were shot at. Today, they are welcomed both within the country and abroad. During the SP government, there were malicious attempts to withdraw cases against terrorists. Today, no goon or mafia can dare to pose a threat to the security of a poor person, a daughter, or a businessman,” Yogi added.