Swati Maliwal on AAP’s protest: ‘Those who hit streets for Nirbhaya are out again to protect accused’

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday claimed that the party is out on the streets to save Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar after the Aam Aadmi Party took out a protest march against his arrest.

“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?” Maliwal wrote on ‘X’.

The Delhi gang rape and murder, commonly known as the Nirbhaya case, involved a rape and fatal assault that occurred on 16 December 2012 in South Delhi.

She also mentioned Manish Sisodia, the jailed former deputy CM of Delhi, and said that “this bad thing” wouldn’t have happened with her, had Sisodia been there.

“I wish I had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this bad thing wouldn’t have happened to me!” she added.

Her remarks came after Kejriwal announced a protest march outside the BJP headquarters after the arrest of his PA Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Ms Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM on May 13. Maliwal had alleged that Kumar punched her in the chest and kicked on the stomach and pelvis area.

However, the AAP has accused Maliwal of colluding with the BJP to frame Kejriwal. The party claimed that Ms Maliwal was under pressure due to an old ACB case against her.