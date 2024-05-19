Amit Shah alleges INDIA bloc agenda to eliminate Nuke to please Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that if the Opposition INDIA bloc has an agenda to revive Article 370 that gives special powers to Kashmir and destroy nuclear weapons to please Pakistan.

Claiming that leaders of ‘Indi alliance’ are openly saying that if they come to power, they would bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, he quoted Mani Shankar Iyer saying ‘Pakistan should be respected because it has nuclear weapons’.

It’s in this context the ‘Indi alliance’ wants to eliminate nuclear weapons in the country. There is no need to tell what their intentions are.

Addressing an election meeting in the Meja area of the rural Allahabad Lok Sabha seat on Sunday, Shah said this election is about creating a great, safe, and strong India. The public has understood the politics of a leaderless coalition. It wants to see PM Modi as prime minister of India for a third time by winning more than 400 seats in this election, he said.

Paying homage to the holy land of Prayagraj, the home minister remembered national heroes like Chandrashekhar Azad, Lal Padmadhar, and nation builder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. He also remembered litterateurs like Mahakavi Nirala, Sumitranandan Pant, Mahadevi Verma, and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Shah said the holy land has always been dedicated to harmony and love. He recalled the cultural splendor of Shringverpur Dham, Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, and said the people of this area have always made correct and strong decisions after careful consideration.

He asked the public, “Do you want a strong prime minister in the country or five prime ministers who change every year? Shah said that among the leaders of the INDIA coalition who dream of becoming the Prime Minister, can Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamta Didi, Kharge, and Rahul Baba ever become the Prime Minister? The public answer was – No. Then the public started chanting Jai Modi.

Shah said Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, and Rahul Baba were invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, but they rejected the invitation. After becoming the prime minister, Modi not only won the Ram Temple case from the Supreme Court but also established India’s spiritual and cultural pride in the world by consecrating it there.

Shah said Pandit Kesari Nath Tripathi has done a lot of work in this field. This time BJP has made young candidate Neeraj Tripathi, son of Kesari Nath Tripathi, its candidate. By casting your vote, you will not only make Neeraj Tripathi an MP but will also hand over the country to Modi by making him Prime Minister for the third time, he said.

Amit Shah also enumerated the achievements of the Modi Government like free ration, eradication of poverty, and a network of roads, bridges, housing, and toilets for the poor. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will be established as a developed and powerful nation in the world.