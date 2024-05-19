Won’t let corrupt live outside jail after June 4: Modi in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed that he will not let the corrupt live outside jail after June 4.

Addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia, the PM said that he had promised in 2014 and 2019 that action will be taken against the corrupt.

“I am saying it now that I won’t let the corrupts live outside jail… Modi is giving you another guarantee, after June 4 when we form the new government, corrupt people will have to spend their entire lives in jail…,” Modi said.

Referring to the recent seizure of cash from the Opposition leaders, Modi said that the Congress and the TMC are two sides of the same coin.

“TMC and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Huge amounts of money has been found at the houses of Congress leaders..Similarly, the leaders of TMC also have bundles of money with them. They abuse Modi, but have I ever tried to hide anything from you?” he said.

His remarks came amid Opposition’s allegations that Modi is selectively targeting Opposition leaders using central probe agencies, while at the same time tainted leaders are joining his party BJP.

Modi also attacked the TMC over the issue of Sandeshkhali and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of “dehumanising” the women of SC and ST communities to protect her party colleague Shahjahan Sheikh.

“TMC gives the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ yet does nothing to protect them. The incident of Sandeshkhali has shook the women of Bengal… TMC has dehumanised the women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh. Leaders of TMC are pointing fingers at the women who suffered atrocities,” he said.