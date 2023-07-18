PM Modi inaugurates new Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He inaugurated the terminal building via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will boost connectivity of the island. With a total built up area of around 40,800 sq m, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Port Blair.

He said Veer Savarkar International Airport has connectivity with Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and will be further expanded.