PM Modi extends wishes on Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes of joy, prosperity and good health to fellow Indians on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Sending heartfelt wishes for Makar Sankranti, the auspicious festival linked with the sacred practices of contemplation and benevolence. On this festival that celebrates nature, I hope that the Uttarayan Sun God brings joy, prosperity, success, and good health to all my fellow countrymen.”

The prime minister also extended his wishes on the the auspicious occasion of Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Modi also fed cows at his residence on the occassion of Makar Sankranti. In the the pictures shared, the PM is seen sitting around a few cows and feeding green grass to one of them.

Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhnath temple in his home constituency Gorakhpur and offered prayers.

“Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people are taking baths in Sangam. Devotees have been offering Khichdi in the Gorakhnath temple since yesterday. People are offering Khichdi with great faith. After the Makar Sankranti festival, all the auspicious work is done. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I heartily extend my best wishes to all the devotees,” CM Yogi said while addressing the media.