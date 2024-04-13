BJP in power for last 10 years, still Cong being blamed: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday countered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s often repeated attack that nothing happened in the country during the decades of Congress party’s rule, saying the grand old party is being blamed despite not being in power for the last 10 years.

“For how long you’ll keep blaming Congress. Congress is not in power for the last 10 years,” Priyanka said while addressing a public rally at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand.

“For the last 10 years, they (BJP) have been in govt with a full majority, now they say ‘400 paar’ they want more majority. They say nothing has been done in 75 years. If nothing has happened, how have such skills developed in Uttarakhand, where IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS were established. Chandrayaaan landed on the moon, if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn’t built these, was it possible?…” she added.

Attacking the Modi government over the issues of Agniveer, a controversial Army recruitment scheme, Priyanka said that the prime minister has broken the hopes of youth who work hard to join the Army.

“PM Modi talked about soldiers in his speech here, but who brought the Agniveer scheme? Thousands of youth work hard for many years to join the army because they have a feeling of patriotism. They hope that by staying in the job, they will serve the country as well as their parents. But Modi ji broke the hopes of the youth by bringing a scheme like Agniveer,” she said.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP and PM Modi of abandoning “Devbhoomi” when it was hit by a terrible disaster.

“…We all call Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as Devbhoomi. But when a terrible disaster struck the same holy land of Himachal, neither Modi ji nor any BJP worker was seen there. Congress leaders, ministers and the CM himself were providing relief there. The Modi government has not given any relief money till date. For Modi Ji, Devbhoomi exists only during elections because this has become his habit and the truth is something else,” she added.