EC takes cognizance of alleged MCC violations by Modi, Rahul Gandhi

In MP rally, Modi uses ‘naamdar vs kaamdar’ jibe to target ‘Congress prince’
Addressing an election rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the PM alleged that Rahul Gandhi was using insulting language against him.
The poll panel has reportedly invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 25, 2024 2:09 pm
Advertisement
Addressing an election rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the PM alleged that Rahul Gandhi was using insulting language against him.
Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he also used the term “infiltrators” to indicate Muslims.
The MP further said, "No power can stop caste census from taking place."
Advertisement