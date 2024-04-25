EC takes cognizance of alleged MCC violations by Modi, Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following complaints from the BJP and the grand old party against each other.

Both the Congress and the BJP had moved the ECI and raised the allegations of inciting hatred and creating division based on religion, caste and community.

The poll panel has reportedly invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to rein in star campaigners.

The MCC allegations against Prime Minister Modi, and Rahul Gandhi are exchanged with BJP president JP Nadda and INC president Mallikarjuna Kharge respectively as a first step. The ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29.

“Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences,” said the Election Commission.

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take “strict action” against him.

Lodging a complaint with the poll panel, the BJP also accused Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country on the basis of language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.