PM congratulates candidates selected for Civil Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all those who were declared successful in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Final Result of Civil Services Examination, 2023 and recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them.”

In another post on X, Mr Modi said those who could not clear the selection process should remember that this isn’t the end of their journey, adding that there are chances ahead to succeed in the exams.

He posted: “I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination — setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn’t the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best.”

A total number of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment in the different Services. They include 347 in the General category, 115 in EWS category, 303 in OBC category, 165 in SC category and 86 in ST category.

The IAS will have 180 appointments, including 73 in General, 17 in EWS, 49 in OBC, 27 in SC and 14 in ST categories.

The IFS will have 37 appointments in different categories: 16 General, four EWS, 10 OBC, five SC and two ST.

The IPS will have 200 appointments: 80 General, 20 EWS, 55 OBC, 32 ST and 13 ST.

The Central Services Group ‘A’ will have 613 appointments: 258 General, 64 EWS, 160 OBC, 86 SC and 45 ST. The Group ‘B’ Services will have 113 appointments including 47 General, 10 EWS, 29 OBC, 15 SC and 12 ST.

The total appointments will be 1143 and these will include 37 PwBD vacancies. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, a press release added. A consolidated Reserve List of 240 candidates is also maintained.

Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations.

According to the official release, 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.