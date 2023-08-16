Before being carried to the cave shrine of Amarnath, Chhari Mubarak (holy mace of Lord Shiva) was taken to the ancient Shankracharya Temple in Srinagar on Wednesday for the rituals by Mahant Deependra Giri.

Certain rituals are held before the holy mace is taken to the cave shrine of Amarnath by the Mahant who is its custodian.

Mahant Deependra Giri said in connection with Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, Chhari-Mubarak led by him was taken to the ancient Shankaracharya Temple located at Gopadri Hills in Srinagar for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs. Rudrabhishek was also performed.

Sound of conch shell charged the whole atmosphere. Prayers were performed amid chants of vedic hymns. Sadhus who accompanied the holy mace participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours.

Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir. The summit of the hill is crowned with a picturesque edifice. This hill was called Jetha Larak and afterwards it was named Gopadari Hill.

Some historians are of the opinion that the temple at the top was originally built by King Sandiman (2629-2564 BC). This temple was, earlier, known as Jyeshteshwara or Jyoteshwara temple. But after Adi Shankracharya Ji visited this temple is now popularly known as Shri Shankracharya Temple.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess on Thursday.