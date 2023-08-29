Shiva’s mace reaches Sheshnag on way to Amarnath shrine

The holy ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Shiva’s silver mace) on Tuesday reached Sheshnag on its way to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the mountains of Kashmir.

A group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri carrying the holy mace will on Wednesday proceed to Panchtarni.

Certain rituals of the ‘Chhari Mubarak’ were held on its arrival at the sacred Sheshnag lake that is at a height of 11,780 ft. Puja of the mace will be held again early morning on Wednesday before leaving for Panchtarni from where the holy Mace will procceed towards the Amarnath shrine.

The ‘Chhari Mubarak’ had left Srinagar on 26 August and will reach the Amarnath shrine on 31 August when the 62-day long annual yatra will conclude.

As per age-old tradition, the holy ‘Chhari Mubarak’ on Saturday moved towards the Amarnath cave shrine from Srinagar’s Dashnami Akhara under tight security.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Charri-Mubarak, accompanied by a group of Sadhus, left in a bus from Dashnami Akhara Temple for the cave shrine to conduct the final rituals of the yatra.

Bad weather played spoilsport during the yatra as a result of which it was suspended last week as the number of pilgrims considerably declined. Moreover, landslides and heavy rains also resulted in decline in the number of pilgrims.

However, a record number of more than 4.40 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

“Chhari Mubarak, depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, were first brought to Pahalgam from Dashnami Akhara Temple.

The “Charri Mubarak” on the way was taken to Shivji Mahraj Harishchandra Temple at Bijbehara and Shri Martanda Temple, where special pooja was performed.

Enroute to Pahalgam, pujan was also be performed at Sureshwar Temple Srinagar, Shiv Temple Pampore, Shiv Temple Bijbehara, Martand Tirth Mattan, and Ganesh Temple, Ganeshbal, across the river Lidder.

Thereafter, Chhari-Mubarak stayed for another night halt at Chandanwari on 28 August, Sheshnag on 29 August and Panchtarni on 30 August. On 31 August, on the occasion of Shravan-Punima, ChhariMubarak will be taken to the Holy Shrine of Amarnath to reach it before sunrise, and pujan shall begin with the rising sun.

“The True Trust,”’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri, has made all necessary arrangements for Sadhus and the needy from the general public for their food, tented accommodation, and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.