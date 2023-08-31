Two CAPF jawans with high altitude sickness on Amarnath route airlifted

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Thursday evacuated in a helicopter two personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) who while deployed at the Amarnath shrine route suffered high altitude sickness.

The CAPF personnel were flown to Srinagar’s Military Hospital for treatment.

The Chinar Corps said, “Provided emergency medical evacuation for 02 x CAPF personnel diagnosed with High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). The serving personnel were airlifted by Army Aviation Helicopter from civil base hospital, Panjtarni to 92 Base Hospital, BB Cantt Srinagar for further investigation and treatment”.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Chinar Corps visited the holy shrine on 31 August to mark the successful culmination of the Yatra and felicitated personnel of the Indian Army, civil administration, J&K Police and NDRF acknowledging their contribution towards conduct of an incident free yatra.

He also commended all stakeholders, highlighting their efficient planning, immaculate implementation and seamless coordination over the 62 day period.