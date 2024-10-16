Odisha to constitute panel to repeal obsolete acts

The Odisha government has decided to constitute a Law Revision Commission to repeal those acts and amendments which have been rendered redundant and obsolete over the years.

The State’s law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday while addressing a function organized here by Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhiyan (OSAA), an outfit comprising RTI activists.

Several outdated acts are no longer required to remain statute books. The law revision commission, after its constitution, will identify such acts for revocation, the minister said.

The law revision commission will be constituted in the next 45 days solely to identify the outdated acts and look into modalities for its repealing, the minister said.

The Odisha Government is committed to protect the right activists as there are instances of whistleblowers being falsely implicated in criminal cases in the past. Such coercive, vindictive and acts of intimidation will not be tolerated by the new government, he reiterated.

The RTI activists are doing an excellent job unmasking the wrongdoing of the corrupt. Framing them in false cases will weaken the RTI movement in Odisha, which does not augur well for good governance; the Minister observed adding that the Government will take up cases of alleged harassment of RTI activists for review on merit, the minister concluded.