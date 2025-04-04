With 94 elephant fatalities in a year, Odisha turns into India’s jumbo graveyard

With Odisha recording an all-time yearly high record of 94 elephant deaths in 2024-25 (till 18.3.2025), the state has acquired the dubious distinction of being the elephant graveyard of India.

The current financial year has also recorded the highest number of 31 elephants killed by electrocution all of which were avoidable deaths. Compared to Karnataka, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala the elephant death rate in Odisha is much higher revealing breakdown of protection, charged Biswajit Mohanty, Secretary, Wildlife Society of Orissa

Odisha was once known for its magnificent elephants and was raided by many kings including Mughals for its prized war elephants. There are references to the massive elephants of Odisha in the Mahabharata war too. Due to a host of unnatural reasons, Odisha is now India’s largest graveyard for elephants. Electrocution, train hits and poaching deaths are among the top two leading causes for unnatural deaths.

A total of 1,191 elephant deaths, from all causes, have been reported which includes 316 poaching and electrocution deaths. Trains and heavy vehicles killed 52 elephants. Deaths of 257 elephants for “unknown cause” as claimed by the forest department are misleading. Most are actually poaching deaths. Decomposed carcasses were detected after several weeks which made post mortem impossible to determine the cause.

Athagarh continues to be a hotspot for elephant poaching. Such deaths are routinely covered up by the local staff by burying or burning the carcasses without recording the offence.

Claiming Anthrax as the cause eliminated the need to carry out a proper post-mortem and investigation for the true cause of death and was an excuse to cover up poaching cases. An RTI response from Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Phulnakhara in 2020 revealed that of the 20 samples received by them mostly from Similipal, Hadgarh and Kuldiha sanctuaries between August, 2017 and December, 2019, only 2 were found to be Anthrax positive which meant 90 percent of the suspected Anthrax cases were false.

Despite demand by WSO to re-open the 90 per cent cases not proved to be Anthrax the department preferred to cover them. Therefore, at least 18 cases out of the 503 cases shown as “natural, infighting, and disease deaths” have been wrongly recorded.

The current year has been devastating for elephants due to the highest ever record of electrocution deaths of 31 so far (till 18.3.2025). Highest electrocution deaths of 8 elephants were recorded from Sambalpur followed by 4 in Khordha and 4 in Angul districts 31. 15 elephants died in the state due to electrified fences and 11 died due to live wire poaching which revealed an awful breakdown of patrolling by forest department and Tata Power officers.

Shockingly, five elephants died in the year due to sagging overhead power lines or unsafe poles which reveals gross negligence of Tata Power to prevent such serious threats.

All these 31 electrocution deaths in the year could have been prevented if Tata Power had invested money in safety and the forest department had conducted adequate joint patrols with their officers to check electrified fences and live wire poaching wires. There is zero accountability for such deaths since not a single official of Tata Power has been convicted, WSO Secretary Mojanty pointed out.