Four successful flight tests of Army version of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile conducted

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army recently conducted four successful flight tests of the Army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM). Developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries for the Indian Army, the tests were carried out at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Comprising a multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system, and other vehicles, the MR-SAM Army weapon system underwent four operational flight trials against high-speed aerial targets.

Advertisement

“The missiles intercepted and destroyed the aerial targets with direct hits. The trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long-range, short-range, high altitude, and low altitude, proving the system’s operational capability,” an official from the defence ministry stated.

Advertisement

The flight-tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition. The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

“The trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern Commands under DRDO guidance. These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands and paved the way for operationalisation of weapon systems in two Regiments,” the statement from MoD read.

Congratulating the DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industries for the successful flight-tests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Four successful tests have re-established the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges.”