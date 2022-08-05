Follow Us:

Bhubaneshwar News

Odisha reports 42% spike in new Covid cases
Odisha logs 20% rise in new Covid cases
Odisha logs 20% rise in new Covid cases
Odisha: New Covid cases drop below 200
Odisha: New Covid cases drop below 200
Odisha logs 206 new Covid cases at 1.46% TPR
Odisha logs 206 new Covid cases at 1.46% TPR
CBI arrests port engineer, three others in bribery charges
CBI arrests port engineer, three others in bribery charges
August 5, 2022 1:09 pm
Odisha in the midst of vaccine hesitancy for the precaution dose
August 5, 2022 1:05 pm
Odisha logs 836 new Covid cases, one death
August 4, 2022 1:19 pm
Odisha logs 870 new Covid cases, two deaths
August 3, 2022 1:33 pm
Odisha STF nabs man with leopard skin
August 1, 2022 10:40 am
Odisha logs 22% dip new COVID-19 cases
July 31, 2022 3:07 pm
Physically challenged social worker presented with car
July 31, 2022 3:00 pm
Odisha: COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5%
July 31, 2022 2:58 pm
Drug peddler loses ill-gotten property worth Rs 1.32 crore
July 30, 2022 9:08 pm
Odisha STF freezes Rs 2.52 crore of fake loan App operators
July 30, 2022 4:21 pm
Odisha: New Covid cases dip below 1000
July 30, 2022 4:20 pm
Chit Fund scam: ED attaches former BJD MLA Pravat Biswal’s Rs 3.92 crore property
July 29, 2022 4:01 pm
Road engineers imparted safety tips for reduction of vehicular accidents
Copyright © 2020 The Statesman Limited. All rights reserved.