Congress constitutes panel for MCD byelections

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday constituted a Coordination Committee for the upcoming byelections to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards.

Narender Nath, Jatin Sharma, Rajesh Garg, Anuj Attrey and Hazi Zarif are in the panel constituted by Yadav, as per a communiqué issued by the Congress’ Delhi unit.

Besides the formation of the Coordination Committee, the Delhi Congress chief has also appointed in-charges in these 12 MCD wards, including Mundka, Chandni Chowk, Naraina, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

Rohit Chaudhary has been appointed as in-charge for Mundka, Sharanjeet Sharma for Chandni Chowk, Charanjeet Rai for Naraina, Jai Prakash for Dakshin Puri, Neetu Verma Soin for Greater Kailash, and Mujeeb Rehman for Vinod Nagar, as per the party statement.

Notably, the formation of the committee and appointment of the in-charges comes days after the Delhi Congress chief had urged the Election Commission to hold the MCD by-elections at the earliest.

“I appeal to the Election Commission to hold the by-elections quickly as people approach the Municipal Councillors to solve their problems. If the MCD wards are left without Councillors, it will adversely affect the functioning of the civic body,” he had said.