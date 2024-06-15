Odisha: CM allocates portfolios to his Ministers

Four days after taking oath as Chief Minister of Odisha’s maiden BJP government, Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to the new members in the state Cabinet. The Chief Minister retained Finance, Home, General Administration, Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning and Convergence.

The new CM will also hold the portfolio of any other department not specifically assigned so far.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has got Agriculture and Energy Departments while the other Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has been given Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism Departments.

Advertisement

Suresh Pujari, a minister of Cabinet rank, has been allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, Rabi Narayan Naik Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water.

As many as 16 BJP MLAs including the Chief Minister and his two deputies were sworn in as new ministers including CM and his two deputies on June 12.