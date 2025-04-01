What is Utkal Divas? Learn about the day that changed Odisha forever!

Odisha, a state of rich culture, history, and grit, observes Utkal Divas or Odisha Day annually on April 1. This is a special day that commemorates the establishment of Odisha as a distinct province in 1936, cut out of Bihar and Orissa Province, by the addition of undivided Koraput and Ganjam districts from the Madras Presidency.

This year, under the government headed by Mohan Charan Majhi, there will be big festivities for Odisha’s cultural heritage and linguistic pride reach to each nook and corner of the state.

Advertisement

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସ ୧ ତାରିଖ #ଓଡ଼ିଶାଦିବସ ଠାରୁ ୧୪ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମହା ଆଡ଼ମ୍ବରର ସହ “ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପକ୍ଷ’ ପାଳନ କରାଯିବ। ଏହା ହେବ ଆମ ମହାନ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଅସ୍ମିତା, ସାହିତ୍ୟ, ସଂସ୍କୃତି, ପରମ୍ପରା, ନୃତ୍ୟ ଓ ସଙ୍ଗୀତର ଉତ୍ସବ। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ମନ, ପ୍ରାଣ ତଥା ହୃଦୟରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ହେବା। ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନୀ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାବେ… pic.twitter.com/v541qIptsp Advertisement — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 1, 2025

The Culture Minister of Odisha, Suryavansi Suraj, revealed that the festivities would not be celebrated for one day. On April 1 through April 14, the state will be celebrating Odia Paksha, a cultural movement for spreading the world about Odisha’s tradition, language, and heritage.

More about Utkal Divas:

Odisha has a long and tumultuous history. The region lost its political identity in 1568 after the death of its last independent king, Mukunda Dev. Odia-speaking people were dispersed under various governments for centuries, trying to maintain their linguistic and cultural identity.

The tireless efforts of leaders such as Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, and Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati finally resulted in the establishment of Odisha as the first Indian state formed on a linguistic basis.

Since then, April 1 has become more than a date—it is a symbol of Odia pride and unity. The day sees fervor throughout the state, with cultural functions, parades, and patriotic zeal.

What to expect?

This year, the Odisha government has organized a grand sequence of events across all levels—from block offices to state headquarters. The major focus of these celebrations is to reiterate Odia Asmita (pride) through different programmes underlining the state’s distinctive language, art, dress, festivals, and tradition.

One of the greatest attractions of Utkal Divas festivities is the majestic fireworks that light up the evening sky. From cities to towns, streets are full of festooned shops, cultural events, and processions. The Odia people, wherever they may be, come together to celebrate the spirit of Utkal Divas.

Competitions, such as folk dance performances, debates, and exhibitions of Odisha’s rich handicrafts, take place to involve the younger generation in the preservation of their heritage. Schools and colleges take active part.

About the Odia Paksha:

For the very first time, Odisha will celebrate Odia Paksha for 14 days. This will start from Utkal Divas and end on the day of the Odia New Year (April 14). Every day will mark various features of Odisha’s identity—its festivals, cuisine, folk culture, and history. The idea is to popularize and resuscitate the Odia language and culture. With this, they aim to project it with greater visibility on national and international fronts.

The government initiative will be able to infuse pride in Odias once again. This is to remind them of their identity and motivating them towards working to preserve their rich cultural heritage.