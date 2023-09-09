No invitation for G20 dinner to opposition members amounts to politics, says Mallikarjun Kharge

A huge political standoff erupted at the G20 dinner that President Droupadi Murmu hosted after prominent members of the Opposition were not invited to the high-profile event. Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress and a member of the Rajya Sabha, was also not invited by the administration, which led to a huge uproar from his party’s leaders.

Kharge has now spoken up about the matter. He remarked in a clear assault on the BJP, which is currently in power, “They shouldn’t have done politics on that.”

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, referred to Kharge’s treatment as “an attack on democracy,” and Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, said it was indicative of a “type of thinking” on the part of the administration that “did not value the leader of 60% of India’s population.”

Tamil Nadu Congress politician Mohan Kumaramangalam reportedly made the remark “Modi hai to Manu hai” in response to Kharge’s expulsion, seemingly making fun of caste divisions.

Kharge and other opposition figures were not invited, but Union ministers and chief ministers, including those of states governed by opposition parties, were.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, and Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, have already indicated that they will attend the gala dinner; Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, has already left for the nation’s capital.

The brand-new Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan will host the President’s G20 dinner on Saturday. The menu will feature Indian cuisine with a specific focus on millets, a crop that the nation has been promoting.

A three-hour concert encompassing several genres of classical and modern music will be played for the world leaders, adding to the majesty of the occasion.