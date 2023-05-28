New Parliament Building: PM Modi begins inaugural ceremony with ‘puja’

The new Parliament building is being inaugurated today. The ceremonial process had begun very early with a havan on Sunday morning with prayers being made from multiple faiths.

The traditional ‘pooja’ began with Vedic rituals at 8:00 am that is likely to continue for close to one hour. It was held under a canopy near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament.

Later, a tribute will be paid to Veer Savarkar in the Central Hall of the newly-built Parliament House. This will take place at about 10:30 am.

Soon after, PM Modi will begin his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the GMC Balayogi auditorium of the Parliament Library.

Among other important things, hand-made carpets woven by about 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh will adorn the floors of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi carried out a “Ganapati Homam.” It is a ceremonial worshipping of Gods to seek blessings at the time of the inauguration of the new building.

PM Modi also took blessings from priests of different adheenams, who came into focus for handing over the Sengol to PM Modi to be placed next to the Speaker’s dais. The Sengol was placed in an enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair.

Despite the new Parliament building, it has been decided that the old and the new structures will work in tandem so that there is smooth and efficient functioning of parliamentary processes. This means that the old parliament building will still be used for various works.

Indian film industry stars, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar congratulated the Prime Minister on this momentous occasion. Rajnikanth tweeted, “The traditional symbol of Tamil power – the sceptre – will shine in India’s new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honourable bharat pratham @narendramodi who made tamilians proud (sic).”