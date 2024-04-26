Enthusiasm among elderly, first time voters in Jammu LS seat, 42.88 % voting till 1pm

Elderly persons and first-time voters have come out in large numbers to exercise their right of franchise in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency that is witnessing brisk polling on Friday during the second phase of election.

Long queues of voters were being witnessed across the constituency.

Sunderbani in the Rajouri district witnessed an enthusiastic elderly voter, Dhanni Ram of 103 years casting his vote.

Rawel Singh, 98 years and his 90-year old wife Harbans Kour from village Govindgarh in Ramgarh border area exercised their democratic right.

An 86-year old Raj Dulari made sure to bring along her entire family to vote at a polling station in Peer Mitha of the Jammu city.

The Jammu Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 42.88 per cent voting till 1:00 pm, said the Chief Election Officer, J&K. As per the given break up, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 50.01% polling, Reasi 52.68%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 48.61%, Ramgrah (SC) 45.24%, Samba 44.38%, Vijaypur 41.78%, Bishnah (SC) 44.83%, Suchetgarh (SC) 41.85%, R S Pora-Jammu South 38.69%, Bahu 37%, Jammu East 38.4%, Nagrota 46.79%, Jammu West 31.49%, Jammu North 36.89%, Marh (SC) 45.91%, Akhnoor (SC) 47.67%, Chhamb 42.04% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 46.46% voting.

The constituency recorded 25.93 per cent voting till 11:00 am.

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma is aiming to make a hat-trick while the Congress has fielded its working president Raman Bhalla.