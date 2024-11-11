New bus route flagged off, existing one extended to connect NW areas of city

To boost the connectivity of areas lying in the parts of North West Delhi, the city government on Monday inaugurated a new bus route while extending an existing one. The bus on both the routes was flagged off by MLA from Bawana assembly segment, Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Newly inaugurated bus route number 927E will connect Auchandi (Delhi-Haryana) Border to West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar Terminal while the route number 990C which previously operated between Rithala Metro Station and Bawana will now operate till Auchandi Border instead of Bawana.

The newly inaugurated route 927E will be served by five low-floor electric buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), covering a distance of 36.6 km in approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes while on the extended 20 km stretch on route number 990C, five low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses managed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will play.

Commenting on the launch, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi Government is committed to expanding public transport access to ensure a more connected and accessible city for all. By introducing new route and extending the existing route, we are addressing the needs of residents in underserved areas, providing a sustainable, efficient, and comfortable travel experience”.

This initiative not only enhances connectivity but also supports our commitment to a greener, more sustainable Delhi with eco-friendly electric buses, he added.

The new route will serve residents of Auchandi, Dariyapur Kalan village, Bawana, Barwala Village, Prahladpur, and nearby areas, providing them with a direct connectivity to key locations such as Aditi College, Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, Brahma Shakti Hospital, and the Janakpuri District Centre.