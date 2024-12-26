Low visibility troubles commuters in city

A day after Christmas, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday resulting in the reduction of visibility that inconvenienced commuters with the trains running behind their scheduled times and vehicles moving at low speed.

As per the weather department, Safdarjung recorded a minimum visibility of 100 meters while in Palam the same was recorded at 300 meters from 7:30 am to 8 am.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in the city stood at 8.2 degree Celsius in Safdarjung and 8.6 degree C at Palam, the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisement

A railway official said that at least 18 trains were affected due to fog including Duronto, Sampark Kranti, Superfast and Mail express category trains.

The delay in trains forced passengers, who had to catch early morning trains, to wait at the platforms and in the open, primarily at the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations.

There was no delay reported in flights, however, low visibility procedures were in play at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport posted, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Due to the cold and fog, people in the morning were seen sitting near bonfires. Children going to schools were seen wrapped in layers of woolens and little ones under the shawls of their parents.