Delhi Police conducts voter awareness campaign in city

In the wake of the assembly elections in Delhi, the Delhi Police, on Tuesday, carried out a voter awareness campaign in different parts of the city to ensure maximum participation of the citizens in the festival of democracy.

One such campaign was carried out at the Satyaniketan Market area of South West Delhi along with the participation of the students of Venkateshwar College.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Chaudhary said as part of the campaign, a street play was performed to effectively engage the public and to spread awareness through a creative and impactful medium.

Additionally, the campaign included interactive sessions, distribution of informative pamphlets, and direct engagement of the cops with the public to address their queries regarding voter registration and the electoral process, Choudhary added.

Moreover, another awareness drive was launched in the Vikas Puri and Tilak Nagar areas of West Delhi.

The event focused on educating and engaging the public about the significance of voting, ensuring every eligible voter is informed and motivated to participate in the electoral process. Renowned “Asmita Theater Group” performed Nukkad Nataks, highlighting voter rights, the electoral process, and the importance of casting a vote in a democratic setup, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

He added that a selfie point was also set up by the Police, to make people connect with the campaign and the initiative was aimed to foster a sense of civic responsibility among residents, urging them to vote in the upcoming elections.