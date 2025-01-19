Nehru Yuva Kendra hosts Border Area Youth Exchange Program in Delhi

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) successfully organised the Border Area Youth Exchange Program at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS) at Rajghat in New Delhi, from January 15 to 19.

The event brought together young people from various border areas across India, providing them with a platform to interact, learn, and share experiences of unity, peace, and cultural exchange.

The five-day program focused on fostering national integration, promoting youth leadership, and creating awareness about the rich cultural diversity of India’s border regions.

It saw the participation of over 100 youth representatives from Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The program included a mix of cultural activities, workshops, discussions, and visits to significant places in Delhi, including the Raj Ghat Memorial, where Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of peace and non-violence was highlighted.

Key Highlights of the program were:

–Cultural Exchange: Participants showcased their regional traditions, music, and dance, promoting mutual understanding and respect for different cultures;

–Workshops & Sessions: Focused on leadership development, civic engagement, and strategies for youth empowerment in border areas; and

–Visit to National Monuments: The youth visited prominent historical sites such as Raj Ghat, Qutub Minar, and the National Museum to learn about India’s heritage;

Experts from various fields led sessions on national security, the importance of youth involvement in governance, and sustainable development in border regions.