Congress restructures Rajasthan unit, adds 10 new organisational districts

The Congress has restructured its district units, increasing the number from the existing 40 to 50 organisational districts.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), during a meeting of its extended executive committee last month, deliberated extensively on the issue and adopted a resolution to create new organisational districts.

Advertisement

The aim is to streamline organisational activities and provide greater representation to party workers, particularly the youth, within the party hierarchy.

Advertisement

This resolution was forwarded to the party high command for approval at the AICC level. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal on Friday.

Accordingly, the formation of the new District Congress Committees (DCCs) was notified, along with the full list of 50 organisational districts, on Saturday.

Among the 10 new DCCs, eight — Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Deeg, Beawar, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Phalodi, Balotra, and Salumbar — have been created to cater to the needs of newly carved-out administrative districts.

Additionally, two existing DCCs — Jodhpur (North) and Jodhpur (South) — have been merged into a single unit, Jodhpur (Urban).

Similarly, Jaipur (Rural) has been split into two separate units — Jaipur Rural (East) and Jaipur Rural (West).