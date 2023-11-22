Nava Kerala Sadas a huge failure, it’s only publicity stunt: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader and permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday that the LDF government’s public outreach programme, the Nava Kerala Sadas is an utter failure and waste of public money.

Terming the Nava Kerala Sadas as a publicity stunt of LDF before the upcoming general election, Ramesh Chennithala said the LDF is using the government machinery for its election campaign.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Chennithala said this(Nava Kerala Sadas) is a program that does not benefit the people. No one can complain directly to the Chief Minister or Ministers.

“Though the projected intention is to receive complaints from the public, the Sadas are not at all useful for people. The people can’t even give a complaint directly to the CM or to any ministers. Now, people are aware of this. They know they have been fooled,” Chennithala said.

Chennithala said that the Chief Minister has no vision for development and the government does not have the money to solve the problems being faced by the people.

Commenting on the Chief Minister’s comment that the Opposition is upset over the success of the Nava Kerala Sadas,Chennithala asked “why should the opposition be upset? .” If you go to all 140 constituencies, it will benefit UDF. It will make our job easier,” he said.