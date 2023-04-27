AI camera project: Satheesan asks govt to reveal details

Amid reports that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has initiated an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed across Kerala under ‘Safe Kerala’ project to check traffic rule violations, Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan has urged the state government to reveal all details related to the Rs 232 crore project.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan on Wednesday urged to release all details related to the Rs 232 crore project. He alleged that the contract for installing the cameras is shrouded in mystery. He said that no details on the AI project are available either in the state government website or in the public domain.

“The government should release all details related to the project including the government orders, the agreement signed between the Transport Department and Keltron. Details of the tender floated by Keltron, the note file on the agreement and the current file also should be released,” Satheesan said

“When I examined the documents I could access, I could understand that the cameras were purchased at rates higher than the market price and there was no transparency in the selection of companies for the contract, “ he said, asking that if there is a vigilance investigation, why did the Cabinet meeting approve the project.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that major corruption took place in awarding the tender of the project to Bengaluru-based SRIT India. Chennithala has urged the state government to make public all the details of the project related to the AI-powered cameras, which he said, were installed across the state to “impose fines in the name of road safety.”