BJP calls inspection of Old Delhi sewers Aitishi’s publicity stunt

Dismissing Delhi Water Minister Atishi’s visit to the Old Delhi areas to resolve sewerage issues as a publicity stunt, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is nothing but the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s attempt to be in the news.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi minister had evolved a new game of accusing the officials for anything that goes wrong.

He claimed that people of old Delhi, be it Matia Mahal area or Ballimaran, have been facing sewer overflow problems for several years despite repeatedly electing AAP MLAs and councilors.

Advertisement

The BJP leader further said that apart from the internal streets, the sewers on main roads, including at Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Farash Khana, Charing Bazar, Matia Mahal, and Sita Ram Bazar, can be found choked and overflowing every other day.

Kapoor pointed at the recently renovated Chandni Chowk road, which he said gets clogged following a little rainfall. The people of Old Delhi invite Minister Atishi to visit the entire Walled City area and see how her party MLAs and councilors let the people down, be it on the water supply or sewerage system.

Meanwhile, continuing on-ground inspections regarding sewer complaints, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at Chitla Gate, Chawri Bazaar, and Nehru Hill JJ Colony areas, pulling up concerned Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials for the deplorable state of the sewers in the said places.