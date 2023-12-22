Logo

# India

Nava Kerala Sadas greeted by violence in Thiruvananthapuram district

Youth Congress workers were allegedly beaten up by the police and DYFI activists in Kattakada and Kuttichal for trying to wave black flags at chief minister’s vehicle.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | December 22, 2023 8:20 pm

Nava Kerala Sadas greeted by violence in Thiruvananthapuram district

The court of Additional Sessions Judge I Rajesh Rai on Friday convicted Bangladeshi citizen Hilaluddin and Nafikul Biswas of West Bengal in the Shramjeevi train blast case that took place on 28 July, 2005. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on 2 January.

It may be recalled that 14 people were killed and 18 suffered injuries in a bomb blast triggered by terrorists in Shramjeevi Express near Harpalganj Hariharpur in Singramau on 28 July, 2005.

Bangladeshi terrorist Ronnie alias Alamgir, who planted the bomb in the train, and his associate Obaidur Rahman, who hatched the conspiracy, were sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Buddhiram Yadav in 2016. Both have filed an appeal in the High Court which is under consideration.

The hearing in the case of the remaining two accused Hilaluddin, a resident of Bangladesh, and Nafikul of West Bengal was held on Friday.

Assistant Government Advocate Virendra Kumar Maurya said that both the accused have been declared guilty in the case and the sentence will be pronounced on 2 January next year.

