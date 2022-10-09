Follow Us:
Mulayam Singh Yadav ‘quite critical, on life-saving drugs’: SP

According to the health bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital on Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical and on life-saving drugs. 

SNS | October 9, 2022 3:32 pm

Photo: Mulayam Singh Yadav (Twitter)

According to the health bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital on Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical and on life-saving drugs.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is being treated in ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director of Medanta Hospital, said.

Taking to a microblogging site, Samajwadi Party added, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji is quite critical today and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists.”

