Mulayam Singh Yadav ‘quite critical, on life-saving drugs’: SP

Taking to a microblogging site, Samajwadi Party added, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji is quite critical today and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists.”