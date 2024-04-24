Hema Malini holds impressive road show as campaign ends in Mathura

On the last day of the campaign, actor-turned-MP and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mathura candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, Hema Malini held an impressive road show in her constituency on Wednesday as she wound up her election campaign.

Polling in Mathura Lok Sabha seat will be held in the second phase on April 26 for which the campaign ended this evening.

The road show was taken out from Kedar Dham located in Masani and ended at Deendayal Park via Masani , Kachchi Road, Chowk Bazaar, Vishram Ghat and Holi Gate.



Through the road show, the two-time MP presented the development work done by the Modi government in the last 10 years to the public and appealed to vote for BJP to make Modi Prime Minister again to build a developed India.



Hema Malini said she will continue to work for the prosperity of Mathura Lok Sabha.

Since morning, a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the Brij residents in Mathura assembly constituency to welcome the BJP candidate. People were standing with garlands in their hands and baskets full of flowers to welcome during the roadshow. People welcomed Hema Malini’s convoy by showering flowers.

The road show amid drums and fireworks ended hours before the end of the election campaign.



Hema Malini expressed hope that all the Brijwasis would make her win with record votes by voting for lotus from their EVMs on April 26.



“I want the children here to get a high quality education and Mathura to be included among the prosperous cities of the country,” she said.

Hema Malini started the road show by offering floral tribute to Maharaj Agrasen ji and concluded the road show by garlanding Pandit Deendayal ji ‘s statues.