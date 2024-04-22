BJP, Cong & SP doing politics for their personal gain: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said the BSP works on the policy of welfare and happiness of all people whereas the BJP, the Congress and the SP are doing politics for their personal gain.

“Like Congress, BJP is also misusing the investigating agencies. Farmers’ land is acquired in the name of development, but they do not get proper compensation. The BJP government has also done wrong in reservation for government employees,” she said while addressing an election meeting here.

Mayawati said that for most of the time there was a Congress government in the country, but due to wrong policies, today the government is out not only at the center but is out of power in the states. Their allies are also not in power.

“But now BJP is also doing the same thing. Government agencies are being misused. The development of Dalit, backward, minority and tribal classes has stopped under his government. Big capitalists and rich people are benefiting,” she alleged.

The BSP President further said that BJP and RSS are oppressing the minority community in the name of Hindutva. “The condition of the poor is bad. Farmers and backward classes are in trouble. Poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption have increased in the country. The opposition parties want to grab power by adopting the policy of +Sama, Daam, Dand, Bheda+ and we have to stop them from doing this,” she said.

Mayawati said that this time in the elections, BSP candidate from Kshatriya community has been fielded from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat instead of Gurjar community. This decision was taken keeping in mind the electoral equation, because last time when a candidate from Gurjar community was fielded, candidates from other parties also came into the fray. Due to this, the votes of the Gurjar community got divided and the BJP candidate won.

She said this time, to prevent BJP from winning, a candidate from Kshatriya community has been made the candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat. Whereas Girish Chandra Jatav has been made the candidate for Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat adjacent to Gautam Buddha Lok Sabha, she clarified.