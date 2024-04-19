12.66 % of polling in first 2 hrs in 8 seats of UP

Around 12.66 per cent voters have exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in 8 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the first phase on Friday amid claims of the Samajwadi Party that there was ‘forced slow pace of voting’ in Muslim dominated booths of Kairana and other seats.

Voters were seen queueing up in front of their booths from 6 am onwards whereas the polling started at 7am.

CEO Navdeep Rinwa said that except for some early glitches in the EVMs in some places, the polling was peaceful.

Advertisement

However, the SP complained to the EC that in some booths in Muslim dominated Kairana seat, polling was underway in a very slow manner. They apprehended conspiracy behind this slow pace.

A minor scuffle was also reported from Pilibhit where some people tried to force enter into a polling booth.

Till 9 am, as per the EC report, Saharanpur polled 16.49 per cent, Kairana- 12.45 per cent, Muzaffarnagar- 11.31per cent, Bijnor- 12.37 per cent ,Nagina(SC)- 13.91 per cent , Moradabad- 10.89 per cent , Rampur- 10.66 per cent and Pilibhit- 13.36 per cent of votes.