Mother kills self after dumping 4 kids in grain drum in Barmer

A young mother allegedly committed suicide after dumping her four kids in a grain drum and bolted its cover. All the four kids died of suffocation. The incident took place at Baniwavas village in Barmer district on Saturday.

Police said the woman, identified as Urmila, 27, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Her deceased children were identified as Manisha, 2, Vimla, 3, Bhawana, 8, and Vikram, 8.

They suffocated to death when taken out from the drum by the police, said Kamlesh Gehlot, SHO, Mandali Police Station when contacted by The Statesman today.

The woman’s husband Jetharam Meghwal was away from home and had gone to Jodhpur. On his return, he was shocked and horrified after seeing five deaths in his family, the SHO said.

The postmartem examination was being carried out at a government hospital this afternoon. However, the woman’s father has a lodged a complaint of torture and harassment against Jetharam. The case would be investigated, the SHO said.