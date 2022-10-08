Money Heist in Delhi: Rs 1.5 crores robbed from Karol Bagh shop

About half a dozen armed miscreants robbed a mobile shop owner for over Rs 1.5 crore in the Karol Bagh area of Central Delhi on Friday night. This sensational robbery has sent shock waves in the market and has raised many questions over the safety and security of the shopkeepers of the area.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Karol Bagh police station on the statement of the victim and investigation has been initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), Shweta Chauhan said, a complaint was received at the Karol Bagh police station regarding the incident at around 9.30 pm on Friday.

As the police team reached the spot, the complainant claimed that the incident happened at about 8.50 pm, when he was present in his shop. About 5 to 6 armed assailants suddenly barged into his mobile accessories shop located on the Arya Samaj Road of Karol Bagh.

They threatened him and took away over Rs 1.5 crore from his shop’s counter at gunpoint.

According to a source, the whole incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed nearby.

A case on the statement of the victim has been registered and investigation has been taken up.