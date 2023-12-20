Mimicry row: PM Modi dials Dhankhar, expresses pain over ‘abject theatrics’ of some MPs

Amid Parliament security breach and unprecedented suspension of 141 Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has triggered a massive political storm with ruling BJP and Dhankhar himself taking strong exceptions of the act.

A day after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the Rajya Sabha Chairman and expressed “great pain” over the the “abject theatrics” of some MPs.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Dhankhar, who is also the Vice President of India, wrote, “Received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs and that too in the Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate.”

Advertisement

The VP then told the prime minister that their antics will not prevent hom from performing his duties and that he will not change his path.

“I told him- Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, the Opposition MPs were protesting outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament against their suspension.

During the protests, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also present there, purportedly appeared to film the act.

This enraged the VP and when the House resumed after initial adjourned, he took note of the act and called it “shameful and unacceptable”.

“Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker are very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable,” he said.