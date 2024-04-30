As AstraZeneca admits Covishield side effects, Congress flags Serum Institute’s EB donation to BJP

The Opposition Congress has lambasted the Narendra Modi government over UK pharma giant AstraZeneca’s admission that it’s COVID vaccine Covishield causes blood clots and low platelet count and asked if this was the reason why the BJP took Electoral Bonds worth Rs 50 crore from the Serum Institute of India.

Taking a dig at BJP’s posters thanking PM Modi for giving free vaccine doses to Indians, Congress leader BS Srinivas asked, “Where is the Thank You Modi ji banner now?”

He also questioned the silence of the prime minister over the issue and asked if this was the reason behind the recent surge in deaths due to heart attacks at a young age.

“In a UK court, the company that made the COVIDSHIELD vaccine admitted that the vaccine made by them can cause a rare side effect TTS, which causes blood clots and increases the chances of heart attack and brain hemorrhage. Where is the Thank You Modi ji banner now? Why are the PM and Health Ministry silent?” he asked in a social media post on ‘X’.

The Covishield vaccine was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. It was produced by the Serum Institute of India and widely administered in the country during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Serum Institute allegedly paid Rs 50 crore in Electoral Bonds to the BJP. The Congress leader asked if this was the reason the vaccine producer firm paid donations to the BJP.

“Was this the reason why BJP took electoral bonds worth Rs 50 crore from Serum Institute?” Srinivas asked.